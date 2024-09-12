DPTechnics Welcomes Walter: An SoM Utilizing ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip (SoC)

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: DPTechnics

DPTechnics launched Walter, a compact IoT System-on-Module (SoM) that integrates the powerful ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip (SoC) with the second-generation Sequans GM02SP LTE-M/NB-IoT 5G modem and GNSS receiver. Connectivity options include UART, SPI, I²C, CAN, Wi-Fi b/g/n, and Bluetooth 5.0. The SoM was developed for prototyping and production and is CE, UKCA, FCC, IC, and RCM.

Walter leverages the innovative Sequans Monarch 2 modem, a software-controllable 3.3V output, a USB-C debug and programming port, and various other improvements. According to the company, its hardware schematic for Walter is openly available with all software hosted on GitHub. DPTechnics offers libraries for ESP-IDF, Arduino, and Micropython.

