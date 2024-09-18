Embedded Executive: Avnet Spins Out New Brand, Tria/Avnet

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Avnet’s Embedded Solutions group is undergoing a change, with a new name attached to it. Known as Tria, the group will be responsible for a range of branded hardware modules, boards, and systems and all the software that comes with them. That combines the company’s vast tech support network and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

Why did Avnet feel the need to make this move, and what does it mean to the developer, today and down the road? These are some of the questions I asked Thomas Staudinger, President of Tria and Avnet’s Embedded Solutions division, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.