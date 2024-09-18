Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Avnet Spins Out New Brand, Tria/Avnet

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

September 18, 2024

Embedded Executive: Avnet Spins Out New Brand, Tria/Avnet

Avnet’s Embedded Solutions group is undergoing a change, with a new name attached to it. Known as Tria, the group will be responsible for a range of branded hardware modules, boards, and systems and all the software that comes with them. That combines the company’s vast tech support network and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

Why did Avnet feel the need to make this move, and what does it mean to the developer, today and down the road? These are some of the questions I asked Thomas Staudinger, President of Tria and Avnet’s Embedded Solutions division, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Consumer
Thread 1.4 Eases Universal Smart Device Networking

September 4, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Bluetooth Continues to Excel, Infineon

August 21, 2024

MORE
Open Source
SiFive Talks RISC-V and AI, Unveils XM Series

September 18, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: McObject
In the Context of Embedded Systems, are all Embedded Databases Created Equal?

September 4, 2024

MORE