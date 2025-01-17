Embedded Toolbox: Axiomtek KIWI330 and MIO Modules

The latest innovation from KIWIboard and Axiomtek is the rugged and modular KIWI330, built for edge and embedded computing and industrial technology. The KIWI330 x86 single-board computer is powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors and it is tailored for efficiency, low power consumption, and multi-core performance. Most importantly, it is made to be modular for any use case, with the MIO modules that can add peripherals, UI, I/O, connectivity, and all sorts of other options.

LINKS: https://www.kiwiboard.org/article/110

https://www.axiomtek.com/