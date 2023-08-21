Embedded Computing Design

ICOP Releases a Quad-Core Arm SBC for Machine Vision

August 21, 2023

Image Credit: ICOP

ICOP Technology released its NX8MM-35 industrial single-board computer (SBC) with an integrated i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 1.6/1.8GHz, memory up to 4GB LPDDR4, storage up to 64GB eMMC, and a MIPI-DSI/HDMI display. Also provided is a MIPI-CSI and connectivity interfaces including USB x4, COMx4, i2c, SPI, GPIO, MiniPCIe and HD Audio, operating at -20°C to +70°C or optional -40°C to +80°C.

The solution assists designers by offering various technical resources including recipe, demo images, and device tree configuration support. The SBC may also be utilized as a development platform for ICOP's NX8MM-D168 making it an idea choice for environments needing high-speed data transfer and flexibility. A wiki site has complete information on the best way to implement the resources from ICOP to configure your board.

Ideal applications:

  • Machine vision: MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI interfaces (quality control, defect detection, and object recognition)
  • Industrial control systems: Gigabit Ethernet, COMs, i2c, SPI bus, and HDMI interfaces (connect to control devices and sensors)
  • Smart retail and digital signage: HDMI interface, processor
  • Embedded systems: Support for Yocto Linux and Android

For more information, visit icop.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

