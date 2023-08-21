ICOP Releases a Quad-Core Arm SBC for Machine Vision

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ICOP

ICOP Technology released its NX8MM-35 industrial single-board computer (SBC) with an integrated i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 1.6/1.8GHz, memory up to 4GB LPDDR4, storage up to 64GB eMMC, and a MIPI-DSI/HDMI display. Also provided is a MIPI-CSI and connectivity interfaces including USB x4, COMx4, i2c, SPI, GPIO, MiniPCIe and HD Audio, operating at -20°C to +70°C or optional -40°C to +80°C.

The solution assists designers by offering various technical resources including recipe, demo images, and device tree configuration support. The SBC may also be utilized as a development platform for ICOP's NX8MM-D168 making it an idea choice for environments needing high-speed data transfer and flexibility. A wiki site has complete information on the best way to implement the resources from ICOP to configure your board.

Ideal applications:

Machine vision: MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI interfaces (quality control, defect detection, and object recognition)

Industrial control systems: Gigabit Ethernet, COMs, i2c, SPI bus, and HDMI interfaces (connect to control devices and sensors)

Smart retail and digital signage: HDMI interface, processor

Embedded systems: Support for Yocto Linux and Android

For more information, visit icop.com.tw.