Infineon's XMC7200 MCU Now Running Altia's DeepScreen-Generated GUI Code

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Altia

The Altia DeepScreen-generated graphics code is now compatible with Infineon’s XMC7200 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) running two 350-MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and one 100-MHz Arm Cortex-M0+. To trim design graphics for memory efficacy, Altia’s MCU is delivered with the Altia Binary Asset Manager. Behind the optimization of text shaping and the spacing between letters and characters is a runtime font engine.

"Infineon’s XMC7200 MCUs offer best-in-class compute performance, equipped with dual Arm Cortex M7 cores, flash memory up to 8 MB and many other value-added features for high-end industrial applications, supporting next-generation embedded displays and advanced graphics," said Lisa Kamp, Software Product Marketing Manager, Infineon Technologies.

The code generator boosts software rendering for intensive GUI content, as well as having the ability to be applied on MCUs that currently do not have graphics acceleration or a display controller. This allows the code to integrate with any hardware with no need for an operating system.

Kamp continues, "With Altia’s highly efficient graphics code, this product pairing enables our customers to deliver rich embedded GUIs for powerful and cost-effective applications, all enabled directly within the ModusToolbox software ecosystem."

