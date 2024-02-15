Embedded Computing Design

Kontron: COMe-mRP10 (E2)

February 15, 2024

Product

Image Credit: Kontron

Product Description:

COM EXPRESS®️ MINI TYPE 10 WITH 13TH GENERATION INTEL®️ CORE™️/PENTIUM®️ PROCESSORS

The new COM–Express®️ modules, based on 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ (former codename Raptor Lake-P) offer a significant performance increase compared to the previous generation and are equipped with up to 14 cores based on Intel®️ performance hybrid architecture.

The COM-Express®️ modules provide essential, industrial-grade features such as support for in-band error correction code (IBECC) memory, Intel®️ Time Coordinated Computing (Intel®️ TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and extended temp. range of -40C to +85C (operating).

All features are perfect for applications in demanding areas such as Industrial Automation, Health Care and Automotive.

Highlights:

  • Up to 32 GByte LPDDR5(x) memory down
  • Up to 2.5 Gb Ethernet with TSN support
  • Optional NVMe SSD onboard
  • Industrial grade versions
  • 13TH Generation INTEL®️ Core™️/Pentium®️ Processors

Product Website Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/products/come-mrp10-e2-/p176962

Datasheet Link:https://www.kontron.com/download/download?filename=/downloads/datasheets/c/come-mrp10-e2/come-mrp10-e2_datasheet.pdf&product=176962

Buy It Now Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/about-us/kontron-europe-overview/contact-us/forms/info-request

 

Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Harnessing Sunlight: How a Tiny Panel Woke Up the Cortex-M — Part 1

February 14, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

February 1, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Kontron
Kontron: COMe-mRP10 (E2)

February 15, 2024

MORE