Kontron: COMe-mRP10 (E2)

Product

Image Credit: Kontron Product Description: COM EXPRESS®️ MINI TYPE 10 WITH 13TH GENERATION INTEL®️ CORE™️/PENTIUM®️ PROCESSORS

The new COM–Express®️ modules, based on 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ (former codename Raptor Lake-P) offer a significant performance increase compared to the previous generation and are equipped with up to 14 cores based on Intel®️ performance hybrid architecture.

The COM-Express®️ modules provide essential, industrial-grade features such as support for in-band error correction code (IBECC) memory, Intel®️ Time Coordinated Computing (Intel®️ TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and extended temp. range of -40C to +85C (operating).

All features are perfect for applications in demanding areas such as Industrial Automation, Health Care and Automotive.

Highlights:

Up to 32 GByte LPDDR5(x) memory down

Up to 2.5 Gb Ethernet with TSN support

Optional NVMe SSD onboard

Industrial grade versions

13TH Generation INTEL®️ Core™️/Pentium®️ Processors

Product Website Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/products/come-mrp10-e2-/p176962

Datasheet Link:https://www.kontron.com/download/download?filename=/downloads/datasheets/c/come-mrp10-e2/come-mrp10-e2_datasheet.pdf&product=176962

Buy It Now Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/about-us/kontron-europe-overview/contact-us/forms/info-request

