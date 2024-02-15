Kontron: COMe-mRP10 (E2)
February 15, 2024
Product
Product Description:
COM EXPRESS®️ MINI TYPE 10 WITH 13TH GENERATION INTEL®️ CORE™️/PENTIUM®️ PROCESSORS
The new COM–Express®️ modules, based on 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ (former codename Raptor Lake-P) offer a significant performance increase compared to the previous generation and are equipped with up to 14 cores based on Intel®️ performance hybrid architecture.
The COM-Express®️ modules provide essential, industrial-grade features such as support for in-band error correction code (IBECC) memory, Intel®️ Time Coordinated Computing (Intel®️ TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and extended temp. range of -40C to +85C (operating).
All features are perfect for applications in demanding areas such as Industrial Automation, Health Care and Automotive.
Highlights:
- Up to 32 GByte LPDDR5(x) memory down
- Up to 2.5 Gb Ethernet with TSN support
- Optional NVMe SSD onboard
- Industrial grade versions
- 13TH Generation INTEL®️ Core™️/Pentium®️ Processors
Product Website Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/products/come-mrp10-e2-/p176962
Datasheet Link:https://www.kontron.com/download/download?filename=/downloads/datasheets/c/come-mrp10-e2/come-mrp10-e2_datasheet.pdf&product=176962
Buy It Now Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/about-us/kontron-europe-overview/contact-us/forms/info-request