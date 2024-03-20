Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: ADLINK Highlights its OSM Series of Embedded Modules

March 20, 2024

Blog

Image Credit: ADLINK

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

During embedded world, ADLINK will debut its OSM series of embedded modules delivered in a versatile small-size and arriving soldered-down. The family includes the OSM-IMX93 (NXP i.MX 93) and the OSM-IMX8MP (NXP i.MX 8M Plus). ADLINK's exhibition will be located in Hall 3 at Booth 147.

Also debuting at embedded world is ADLINK’s new edge computing platforms integrating power from Intel, NVIDIA, and Arm for industrial applications and the ASD+ industrial-grade high-performance Enterprise SSD family series.

ADLINK will have a live demo this year that highlights the innovative AI-ADAS solution for commercial vehicles, including surround-view monitoring and a driver monitor system.

A speaker zone will feature ADLINK experts discussing the technology and trends impacting edge computing today.

Other Booth Highlights:

  • IIoT solutions for the manufacturing and energy sectors
  • Diverse 5G and industrial edge computing solutions
  • Comprehensive range of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions (advanced Intel Core IP69K stainless steel panel PC (Titan2))
  • Rugged computing for mission critical applications

For more information, visit adlinktech.com/en/index

