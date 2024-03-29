Road to embedded world: SSV Has a New Virtual System-on-Module (vSoM) for Wireless IoT Retrofit

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

SSV Software Systems GmbH is attending embedded world 2024 (Hall 3, Booth633a, M2M Area)

SSV Software Systems GmbH is attending embedded world 2024 (Hall 3, Booth633a, M2M Area) with its eDNP/8331 virtual System-on-Module (vSoM) for wireless IoT retrofit. The solution saves costs by seamlessly integrating circuits from a 32-bit embedded Linux computer, with various wireless interfaces, into customized application circuits.

The results when utilizing the vSoM, according to SSV, include IoT gateway functions for Wireless-2-LAN (W2L) or Wireless-2-Wireless (W2W) applications with integrated cloud connections based on IEEE 802.15.4, 6LoWPAN, 4G or LEO satellite communication.

The full hardware and software data of the eDNP/8331 is accessible as a CAD function block and open-source software stack. Integrating CAD data into circuit development is simply implemented within the architecture Altium PCB design. Upon the completion of assemblies, the software stack can be moved as a binary image onto either a microSD card or an eMMC memory module, enabling subsequent booting.

A template is offered as an accessory for W2L or W2W vulnerability assessments and analyzes the final assembly leveraging a vulnerability scanner to produce a list of critical software components plus corresponding version numbers. Information attained can then be used to find known vulnerabilities in vulnerability databases to obtain CVE ID numbers (CVE, Common Vulnerability and Exposure). A risk assessment and prioritization order are then created with CVE ID information so users can start measures to fix the liability.

R&D manager Jürgen Fitschen from SSV explains, "The cybersecurity of the eDNP/8331 is an important milestone to us. In addition to OTA software updates and automatic cyber-attack pattern recognition in IoT data streams, we can now also generate a software bill of materials (SBoM) for eDNP/8331 applications. This fulfils one of the main requirements of the EU Cyber Resilience Act."

For more information, visit ssv-embedded.de/en/events/2024/ew/.