Road to embedded world: WINSYSTEMS
April 27, 2022
Blog
On our last stop on the road to embedded world we’re visiting WINSYSTEMS to see their US-made industrial COM Express Type 10 mini modules and carrier cards.
In addition to the COM Express Type 10 mini modules, WINSYSTEMS will also be expanding their COM Express product line offerings with the introduction of new US-made industrial COM Express Type 6 Compact modules and supporting carrier boards at Embedded World 2022, June 21-23, Hall: 2 Booth: 2-350.
Features of the new COM Express Type 6 Compact module include:
- Industrial grade components
- Support Intel’s latest Gen 11 Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs (Intel Tiger Lake UP3)
- Enable 3 concurrent displays (DP++, eDP, LVDS, VGA all supported)
- 2.5Gbit ethernet included (Intel i225)
- I/O includes: 5x PCIe Gen3, 1x4 PCIe Gen4 PEG/NVMe, XX SATA, XX USB3, XX USB2, SPI, I2c, GPIO, Audio
- Wide temperature support -40 to +85C, with system design-in engineering support
- Intel vPro and AMT can be enabled for OpEx/DevOps benefits
- AMI BIOS, customizable to meet customer needs
- TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Made in USA
The new COM module and complimentary carrier board will be available for order Q1 of 2023.
For more information, visit: https://www.winsystems.com/