Road to embedded world: WINSYSTEMS

On our last stop on the road to embedded world we’re visiting WINSYSTEMS to see their US-made industrial COM Express Type 10 mini modules and carrier cards.

In addition to the COM Express Type 10 mini modules, WINSYSTEMS will also be expanding their COM Express product line offerings with the introduction of new US-made industrial COM Express Type 6 Compact modules and supporting carrier boards at Embedded World 2022, June 21-23, Hall: 2 Booth: 2-350.

Features of the new COM Express Type 6 Compact module include:

Industrial grade components

Support Intel’s latest Gen 11 Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs (Intel Tiger Lake UP3)

Enable 3 concurrent displays (DP++, eDP, LVDS, VGA all supported)

2.5Gbit ethernet included (Intel i225)

I/O includes: 5x PCIe Gen3, 1x4 PCIe Gen4 PEG/NVMe, XX SATA, XX USB3, XX USB2, SPI, I2c, GPIO, Audio

Wide temperature support -40 to +85C, with system design-in engineering support

Intel vPro and AMT can be enabled for OpEx/DevOps benefits

AMI BIOS, customizable to meet customer needs

TPM 2.0 hardware security

Made in USA

The new COM module and complimentary carrier board will be available for order Q1 of 2023.

For more information, visit: https://www.winsystems.com/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera