Swissbit at electronica 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by Swissbit Show Highlight: New SSD solutions for data centers, the 3D TLC portfolio and retrofittable security for the IoT

Westford, MA USA. October 20, 2022 – After four years, Swissbit will be returning to electronica in Munich from November 15 to 18. The new U.3 SSD N4200, with which Swissbit has expanded into the data center market, will debut on booth 418 in hall C3. The manufacturer will also present its entire 3D-TLC memory portfolio, a range comprising interfaces and form factors suitable for all applications. As a new plug-and-play security solution option, the iShield HSM hardware security module enables maximum security for devices in AWS IoT Greengrass environments. This year, with the headline of "Talent Meets Industry", Swissbit will also be actively involved in the electronica Student Day, which will be taking place on the final day of the trade fair in hall B5. Talented young students and interested professionals will be able to discover and explore the career opportunities offered by Swissbit.



“Our first SSD designed specifically for the requirements and application profiles of data centers is the N4200, which we are presenting at the show. Thanks to its unique firmware architecture, the N4200 can be optimized for specific application profiles and realistic workloads. Compared to standard data center SSDs, it offers two- to five-times higher constant write speeds, while maintaining low latency and endurance over the course of its lifetime," explains Matthias Poppel, CSMO at Swissbit.



In addition, the new SSD has the unique ability to measure its workload during operation. Utilizing this information, Swissbit can offer an optional in-depth workload analysis and tailored firmware configuration, optimized for the demands of the respective customer application. The N4200 is available with a storage capacity of 8 TB at launch, with a 16 TB version to follow.

iShield HSM: Retrofittable security anchor for IoT devices

The iShield hardware security module (HSM) is an industrial-grade USB-A stick that enables the secure storage of cryptographic keys and credentials needed to identify and register IoT devices. The module is qualified for AWS IoT Greengrass and allows system integrators to upgrade or retrofit existing devices, such as gateways or industrial controllers, with an additional layer of security. The CC EAL6+ secure element is embedded in the hardware using chip-on-board technology.

Swissbit at the electronica Student Day

On the final day of the trade fair, young professionals will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about career opportunities at Swissbit and Hyperstone. At the "Talent Meets Industry" joint booth in Hall B5, representatives from Swissbit will be attending to present and discuss career choices as part of the Student Day on November 18. Chris Schwarze, Director of Human Resources at Swissbit, will present the Swissbit Group over two presentations, showcasing both the diverse range of career options, and Swissbit’s exciting European locations.