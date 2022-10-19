Embedded Computing Design

Swissbit Releases AWS IoT Greengrass Hardware Security Module

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 19, 2022

News

Image Provided by Swissbit

Westford, MA. Swissbit released its iShield HSM (hardware security module), a plug-and-play metal-housed USB-A module for securely storing cryptographic keys for IoT ecosystems. It supports OpenSC open-source software stack, and PKCS#11 and PKCS#15 cryptographic standards.

iShield HSM is fully qualified for Hardware Security Integration (HSI) within AWS IoT Greengrass (open-source edge runtime and cloud service) for simpler retrofitting of existing AWS IoT Greengrass gateways and controllers embedded with a security module.

iShield HSM delivers hardware security using an embedded secure element with an evaluation assurance level of CC EAL6+ making the iShield HSM less likely of being compromised.

For more information, visit swissbit.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Security - Hardware Security
Automotive
Infineon leverages Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection to enable “the hearing car” with reliable detection of emergency vehicle sirens

October 19, 2022

MORE
Storage
Swissbit Announces U.3 SSD N4200 For Data Center Applications

October 14, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Using FreeRTOS with the Raspberry Pi Pico

October 19, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID Presents Full Range of Chip Security Solutions at TSMC 2022 Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum

October 19, 2022

MORE