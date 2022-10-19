Swissbit Releases AWS IoT Greengrass Hardware Security Module

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Swissbit Westford, MA. Swissbit released its iShield HSM (hardware security module), a plug-and-play metal-housed USB-A module for securely storing cryptographic keys for IoT ecosystems. It supports OpenSC open-source software stack, and PKCS#11 and PKCS#15 cryptographic standards.

iShield HSM is fully qualified for Hardware Security Integration (HSI) within AWS IoT Greengrass (open-source edge runtime and cloud service) for simpler retrofitting of existing AWS IoT Greengrass gateways and controllers embedded with a security module.

iShield HSM delivers hardware security using an embedded secure element with an evaluation assurance level of CC EAL6+ making the iShield HSM less likely of being compromised.

For more information, visit swissbit.com.