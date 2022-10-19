Swissbit Releases AWS IoT Greengrass Hardware Security Module
October 19, 2022
News
Westford, MA. Swissbit released its iShield HSM (hardware security module), a plug-and-play metal-housed USB-A module for securely storing cryptographic keys for IoT ecosystems. It supports OpenSC open-source software stack, and PKCS#11 and PKCS#15 cryptographic standards.
iShield HSM is fully qualified for Hardware Security Integration (HSI) within AWS IoT Greengrass (open-source edge runtime and cloud service) for simpler retrofitting of existing AWS IoT Greengrass gateways and controllers embedded with a security module.
iShield HSM delivers hardware security using an embedded secure element with an evaluation assurance level of CC EAL6+ making the iShield HSM less likely of being compromised.
For more information, visit swissbit.com.