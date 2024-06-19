Synopsys Announces First PCIe 7.0 IP Solution

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

According to a recent release, Synopsys has released the first complete PCIe 7.0 IP solution consisting of controller, IDE security module, PHY, and verification IP.

The company said this solution is designed to enable chip makers to address the bandwidth and latency requirements of transferring massive amounts of data for compute-intensive AI workloads while supporting broad ecosystem interoperability.

Synopsys demonstrated it at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference on June 12 and 13, along with its PCIe 7.0 IP ecosystem interoperability with multiple partners, including Keysight Technologies, Samtec, and Teledyne LeCroy.

Synopsys' IP solution for PCIe 7.0 reportedly reduces integration risk for AI and HPC networking chips. The IP solution, compliant to evolving standards, improves interconnect power efficiency by up to 50 percent and enables twice the interconnect bandwidth for the same chip perimeter compared to prior PCIe generations, the company said. It is built to enable low latency, high-bandwidth links with a full endpoint to root-complex solution that supports all required features for backward compatibility, and to provide excellent signal integrity with speeds up to 128 Gb/s per lane.

The new solution is backed by the it’s partners, Synopsys said in the release, with major players signing on.

"Accelerating every interconnect within the data center, including PCI Express, is critical to address the performance demands of AI clusters at scale," said Debendra Das Sharma, Senior Fellow and Chief I/O Architect, Intel. "The combination of Synopsys IP for PCIe 7.0 and Intel's future generation products will offer system architects both the bandwidth needed for the most demanding data center workloads and seamless ecosystem integration."

"Microchip is dedicated to advancing high-performance computing and artificial intelligence technologies," stated Bob Divivier, Appointed Vice President of Microchip's Data Center Solutions business unit. "Incorporating Synopsys' advanced PCIe 7.0 IP solution into our next-generation PCIe product line will empower system architects to harness significantly enhanced levels of bandwidth and efficiency in high-level HPC and AI applications."

The Synopsys PCIe 7.0 Controller with IDE Security and PHY IP for advanced processes will be generally available in early 2025. Synopsys Verification IP for PCIe 7.0 is available now.