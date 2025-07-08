Embedded Computing Design

VersaLogic Launches Rugged P3 Module with Dual Mini PCIe Sockets for Embedded Expansion

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 08, 2025

News

Image Credit: VersaLogic

VersaLogic Corp. introduced its P3 module, a dual Mini PCIe socket expansion board that delivers an efficient and dependable solution for adding expansion cards to existing embedded environments. It features two full-size Mini PCIe sockets for a wide variety of off-the-shelf expansion cards, such as Ethernet, AI/GPU, and other standard I/O functions.

 

“Customers can now easily add up to two additional Mini PCIe cards to their embedded systems, even in industrial temperature applications (-40° to +85°C)” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “This rugged expansion board takes thermal management seriously and works flawlessly across the full industrial temperature range.”

The module is engineered for utilization in PCIe/104 “3-bank” stack-down platforms. Customizable options include conformal coating, revision locks, modified labeling, testing, screening, etc. The P3 supports standard operating systems such as Linux and Windows.

For more information, visit versalogic.com/product/PCIe-104-Mini-PCIe-Carrier-Module/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Avalue
Avalue Offers Industrial-Grade Edge AI and Embedded Platforms for Smart City and Manufacturing

January 14, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Development Kits Decoded: Bridging OEMS Needs and Supplier Solutions

January 15, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE