Codasip Adopts Siemens’ OneSpin Tools for Formal Verification

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 01, 2022

News

Codasip expanded its adoption of formal verification solutions for comprehensive and thorough processor testing with the addition of OneSpin IC verification tools from Siemens EDA.

Siemens EDA’s OneSpin tools are designed to provide an advanced and robust verification platform to tackle critical IC integrity issues. The highly advanced OneSpin formal verification tools for automotive and other high-integrity processor applications verify the implementation with minimal set up and runtime.

With 2 billion cores of Codasip processor IP already in use, mostly with tier one customers, it is essential that Codasip continues to offer processor IP that is consistently of the highest quality.

Codasip uses Siemens EDA (formerly Mentor Graphics) as its primary EDA tool flow.

Codasip is presenting on its experiences with the OneSpin tool at Siemens EDA User2User2022 conference in Santa Clara on May 4th and in Munich on May 12th.

For more information, visit: https://codasip.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

