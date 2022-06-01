Codasip Adopts Siemens’ OneSpin Tools for Formal Verification

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Codasip expanded its adoption of formal verification solutions for comprehensive and thorough processor testing with the addition of OneSpin IC verification tools from Siemens EDA.

Siemens EDA’s OneSpin tools are designed to provide an advanced and robust verification platform to tackle critical IC integrity issues. The highly advanced OneSpin formal verification tools for automotive and other high-integrity processor applications verify the implementation with minimal set up and runtime.

With 2 billion cores of Codasip processor IP already in use, mostly with tier one customers, it is essential that Codasip continues to offer processor IP that is consistently of the highest quality.

Codasip uses Siemens EDA (formerly Mentor Graphics) as its primary EDA tool flow.

Codasip is presenting on its experiences with the OneSpin tool at Siemens EDA User2User2022 conference in Santa Clara on May 4th and in Munich on May 12th.

