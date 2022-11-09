Embedded Executive: Jack Ganssle, Internationally-Recognized Embedded Systems Expert
November 09, 2022
Jack Ganssle is one of the most recognizable people in the embedded systems industry, starting as an engineer and working his way through the ranks to be legitimately known as one of the world’s leading experts in the space.
Jack took some time from his busy schedule to walk down memory lane and discuss how the embedded space has changed over the years. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.