Embedded Executive: Jack Ganssle, Internationally-Recognized Embedded Systems Expert

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Jack Ganssle is one of the most recognizable people in the embedded systems industry, starting as an engineer and working his way through the ranks to be legitimately known as one of the world’s leading experts in the space.

Jack took some time from his busy schedule to walk down memory lane and discuss how the embedded space has changed over the years. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich