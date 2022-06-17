Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners: Computer Boards & Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Computer Boards & Systems category:

The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is a scalable and out-of-the-box development platform for robotics that provides a seamless path to production deployment with the existing AMD-Xilinx Kria K26 adaptive production SOMs.

Featuring Ubuntu 22.04, native ROS 2 support and pre-built interfaces for robotics and industrial solutions, the SOM starter kit enables rapid development of hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, machine vision and industrial communication and control.

Central to the experience is the Kria Robotics Stack, an integrated set of robot libraries and utilities that use hardware to accelerate the development, maintenance and commercialization of industrial-grade robotic solutions targeting Kria SOMs.

The first 64-bit BeagleBone is a multicore beast running at 2GHz with 8 TOPS of machine learning coprocessing power and a dozen low-latency cores for real-time, security and safety tasks.

With PCIe expansion over M.2, Type-C and multiple Type-A USB SuperSpeed ports, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board eMMC flash, miniDisplayPort, MIPI DSI and multiple CSI connectors, and BeagleBone expansion headers, it is easy to embed this single board computer into endless automation, control and analytics functions. Complete with Debian software and compiler tools pre-installed, it is easy to engage with the expert Linux developer community to rapidly prototype solutions and extend this open hardware design.

Forge is Connect Tech’s first full featured Carrier Board for the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module.

This carrier board for Jetson AGX Orin™ is specifically designed for commercially deployable platforms, and has a small footprint of 155mm x 125mm. Forge provides access to an impressive list of latest generation interfaces on the Jetson AGX Orin while adding additional interfaces of 3x USB 3.2, 2x GbE, Display Port and a locking 6-pin Mini-Fit Jr. power input connector. Rugged camera add-on expansion boards will also be available for use with Forge to interface directly with high density MIPI CSI interfaces.