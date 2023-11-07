Infineon Extends Microcontroller Portfolio with New PSoC Edge Family of Products

By Omar Cruz Product Manager PSoC Edge MCUs Infineon

Image Credit: Infineon Infineon Technologies has announced a new family of microcontrollers (MCUs) in the PSoC™ portfolio of Arm® Cortex®-based high performance, low-power, secured devices that addresses the next wave of Machine learning enabled IoT applications.

PSoC™ Edge is designed for next generation responsive compute and control applications, featuring hardware-assisted machine learning (ML) acceleration. This new family of MCUs delivers next-level end-user experiences by enabling end products to be more intelligent and intuitively usable, by lowering the barrier in human-machine interaction (HMI) and adding contextual awareness to end applications and will do so while providing robust privacy and safety protection through embedded Infineon Edge Protect technologies.

With the introduction of new processor cores with neural net compute, co-processors will achieve high-performance machine learning capabilities. The addition of ultra-low power capabilities, state-of-the-art security, and comprehensive peripheral integration to reduce system cost, and significant enhancements in software and tools will lead to reduced time to market.

Infineon’s PSoC™ Edge portfolio is built on years of experience with our highly usable and powerful MCU-based systems. The PSoC™ Edge devices are based on high performance Arm® Cortex®-M55, including Helium™ DSP support paired with Arm® Ethos-U55 and Cortex®-M33 paired with Infineon’s ultra-low power NNLite —a proprietary hardware accelerator intended to accelerate the neural networks used in Machine learning (ML) and AI application. Support for “always-on” sensing and response as well as ML compute at the edge, makes the devices ideal for advanced IoT and industrial segments such as smart home, security, wearables, robotics, human machine interface (HMI) and many more. In addition, the PSoC Edge MCUs come with ample on-chip memories, including ultra-low-power non-volatile RRAM, as well as high speed, secured external memory interfaces support. The PSoC™ Edge family provides scalability for increasingly sophisticated next-generation intelligent systems, while enabling software reuse and portability, as well as comprehensive enablement for faster time to market.

The enhanced intelligence of the PSoC™ Edge family extends support for state-of-the-art security, advanced graphics, voice, audio, and vision-based applications to existing PSoC™ portfolio. The new family enables easy migration of applications within the family, as well as an upgrade path from existing designs.

Developers can leverage the power of PSoC™ Edge for their current and future design needs by leveraging our strong ecosystem partners, comprehensive documentation, and the industry recognized ModusToolbox™ software, including integration with the Imagimob Studio AI solution.

The PSoC™ Edge family is available for early access customers now. For more information or to request participation in the early access program, contact Infineon sales at [email protected] or visit www.Infineon.com/psocedge.