Qt Group Integrates its GUI Platform into Infineon's TRAVEO T2G Cluster MCUs, will Demonstrate at ew 2024

Chad Cox

Image Credit: Qt Group

Espoo, Finland. Qt Group is now integrating its graphics platform into Infineon’s graphics-enabled TRAVEO T2G Cluster microcontrollers for high framerate and full HD quality. “With their efficient design and development workflow, not to mention over 30 years’ production history across verticals, Qt’s technology has delivered us the tools to develop and deploy UI applications more seamlessly than ever," says Ralf Ködel, Vice President Microcontrollers at Infineon Technologies AG.

Advantages:

5x more efficient memory usage

2x faster boot time

50% shorter time to market

At Embedded World 2024 (April 9 to 11) in Nuremberg, at Hall 4 Stand 4-258, Qt Group will have a live demonstration of the technology. The solution is ideal for automotive instrument clusters, construction equipment, industrial, medical, and more.

Toni Paila, Director, Qt for MCUs at Qt Group concludes, “These MCUs don’t typically ship with built-in advanced graphics tooling straight out of the box. We’re very proud to say that we’ve helped Infineon achieve just that, helping device makers achieve unrivaled user experiences with a low-memory footprint on their MCUs. It will greatly empower designers with the freedom to build the GUIs that were previously unimaginable due to resource constraints.”

For more information, visit qt.io and infineon.com.