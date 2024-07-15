Microchip: PIC64GX 64-bit RISC-V®️ Quad-Core Microprocessor

Product Description:

The PIC64GX MPU family meets mid-range intelligent edge compute needs with a 64-bit RISC-V®️ quad-core processor offering asymmetric multiprocessing and deterministic latencies. It features a configurable processor and memory subsystem to support secure boot and key management for military-grade security. The five-stage in-order pipeline is not vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre exploits. Featuring a rich set of embedded peripherals and fully pin compatible with PolarFire®️ SoC FPGAs, the PIC64GX is an excellent choice for developing power-efficient embedded-compute platforms.

Highlights:

Quad 625 MHz RV64GC RISC-V®️ application cores

Single 625 MHZ 64-bit RV641MAC monitor processor core

Configured to support a versatile mix of deterministic real-time and bare-metal systems with Linux OS in a single multi-core CPU cluster

Enables the development of high-performance real-time asymmetric multiprocessing (AMP) systems

Flexible 2 MB L2 memory with SECDED

Product Website Link:https://www.microchip.com/en-us/products/microprocessors/64-bit-mpus/pic64gx

Datasheet Link:https://ww1.microchip.com/downloads/aemDocuments/documents/MPU64/ProductDocuments/Brochures/PIC64GX-Product-Family-00005500.pdf

