Premio Inc.: RCO-6000-RPL Series AI Edge Inference Computer
December 12, 2023
Product
Product Description:
Unleash the potential of the 13th Gen Intel®️ Processor, complemented by scalable AI accelerators for superior edge intelligence. This workstation-grade, fanless computer harnesses cutting-edge technologies, including DDR5, PCIe Gen 4, GPU accelerators, and NVMe storage for rapid performance. Ideal for demanding industry 4.0 and edge-native applications, the RCO-6000-RPL features a ruggedized, fanless design and holds multiple safety certifications, ensuring robust edge reliability.
Highlights:
- 12th/13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ Processor with R680E PCH (35W TDP)
- Blazing-Fast DDR5 with ECC Support
- Edge AI Ready with Hailo-8™️ (26 TOPS / 2.5W)
- Configurable EDGEBoost I/O Modules for versatile IoT sensor connectivity
- Mix & Match EDGEBoost Nodes for AI Acceleration and Training
- World-Class Certifications (UL, FCC, CE)
Product Website Link:https://premioinc.com/collections/rco-6000-rpl-series-industrial-computer%20%20
Datasheet Link:https://premio.blob.core.windows.net/premio/uploads/resource/product-brief/PB_RCO-6000-RPL.pdf