Navitas Board Appoints Chris Allexandre as President and CEO to Drive GaN and SiC Expansion

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Navitas Semiconductor

Torrance, California. Navitas Semiconductor’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Chris Allexandre as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Gene Sheridan, a Navitas founder, will step down as President and CEO and from the Board on August 31, 2025. Allexandre will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

“I am honored and thrilled to join Navitas and look forward to working with this world-class team to accelerate our leadership in GaN and SiC technologies,” said Allexandre. “With power demand growing in AI data center and critically needed energy infrastructure, I see promising opportunities to drive expansion in these important markets. I also want to thank Gene for his great support planning for this transition, and for everything he has done for Navitas.”

Allexandre has over 25 years of involvement in the semiconductor industry, recently serving in senior executive roles at Renesas Electronics Corporation, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Power Division from October 2023.

He also led the pivot and execution of its power strategies toward the cloud infrastructure, automotive, and industrial markets. This included Renesas’ acquisition and integration of Transphorm, Inc., a supplier of GaN solutions, in June 2024. From 2019 to 2023, Allexandre was Renesas’ Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. His widespread management experience includes analog, power, mixed-signal and digital products across cloud, industrial, mobile, consumer, telecom, and automotive markets.

Allexandre holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Institut Supérieur de l’Électronique et du Numérique (ISEN) in Lille, France.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Allexandre as our new President and CEO,” said Richard J. Hendrix, Chairman of Navitas’ Board of Directors. “Chris is joining Navitas at a pivotal moment in its evolution. We believe his track record of driving transformation and delivering sustainable and profitable growth, operational excellence and business leadership in power semiconductor markets makes him the right leader for the next chapter of Navitas. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Gene Sheridan for his vision in creating and leading Navitas over the last decade. Gene has established an exceptional company that stands ready to pursue the next phase of electrification in higher-power applications ideally suited for Navitas’ portfolio of GaN and SiC solutions. We deeply appreciate Gene’s leadership and impact, and his invaluable contributions to the Board’s succession planning and recruiting efforts, which have brought Navitas to this important transition point.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Navitas,” said Sheridan, reflecting on his 11-year tenure at the company. “Building the industry’s only next-gen, pure-play power semi company has been the privilege of a lifetime. As we look to the future, I’m confident that Chris Allexandre is the right choice to lead Navitas in its mission to Electrify Our World.”

For more information, visit Navitas Semiconductor.