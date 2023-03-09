The Road to embedded world '23: Chandler, Arizona, Microchip

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Microchip

A must see at embedded world 2023 is our friends and neighbors at Microchip. Visit hall 3 booth 443 to explore its latest demos under the themes of sustainability, security, and functional safety.

Sustainability is on everyone’s mind now and our air quality and soil moisture solution shows how to monitor these vital characteristics using our AVR Mega DB microcontroller family, with connectivity provided by a LoRa module or LTE-M.

Within its security theme, accessories and disposable authentication solution shows how to easily authenticate accessories using our secure elements, embedded firmware, and provisioning services.

Sticking with security, why not make time to see how the PolarFire FPGA video kit is used as a low voltage motor controller and some additional peripherals to build a Wi-Fi/Zigbee enabled garage door opener – complete with AI-based facial recognition.

Functional safety is represented by Microchips steering wheel demonstrator that incorporates hands-off detection. Experts will show how Microchip’s capacitive touch technology can be used to build hands-off detection and a track pad for gesture detection.

Showing a Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) evaluation platform and combining several Microchip hardware and software products, its TSN industrial networking solution demonstrates how devices can be used to develop a product while reducing risk and cutting time to market.

