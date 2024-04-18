Embedded Computing Design

The Evolution of Processor Cores, and Embedded World 2024

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 18, 2024

The Evolution of Processor Cores, and Embedded World 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re discussing the evolution of processor cores, multitasking capabilities, future trends involving processor design, and more with Aaron Frank, senior product manager at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. 

Then, to continue our Engineering Heroes series, sponsored by Wind River, we’re highlighting Anton Riström. Anton is a Department Manager at Aker Solutions, an engineering company focusing on building infrastructure for renewable energy solutions. 

But first, in case you missed it, Rich and Ken are giving some insight into their trip to Nuremberg where they attended embedded world 2024.

Call for Abstracts: https://embedded-world-na.com/conferences-programme/

 
Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Processing
Analog & Power - Energy Harvesting & Renewables
Industrial
Image Credit: Ceva
At embedded world, CEVA Accelerates Innovative Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications

April 9, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Fibocom’s 5G Premium Smart Module SC171 Awarded Best in Show by Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World 2024

April 16, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Semidynamics
Semidynamics Drops its All-In-One AI IP On Us

April 11, 2024

MORE
Processing
The Evolution of Processor Cores, and Embedded World 2024

April 18, 2024

MORE