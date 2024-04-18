The Evolution of Processor Cores, and Embedded World 2024

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re discussing the evolution of processor cores, multitasking capabilities, future trends involving processor design, and more with Aaron Frank, senior product manager at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions.

Then, to continue our Engineering Heroes series, sponsored by Wind River, we’re highlighting Anton Riström. Anton is a Department Manager at Aker Solutions, an engineering company focusing on building infrastructure for renewable energy solutions.

But first, in case you missed it, Rich and Ken are giving some insight into their trip to Nuremberg where they attended embedded world 2024.

Call for Abstracts: https://embedded-world-na.com/conferences-programme/