Designing for Harsh Environments & Quantum Cryptography

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering at Sealevel Systems, discuss the process of designing systems for harsh environments and how Sealevel’s expertise helps customers get started with safe and reliable solutions.

Our next segment is sponsored by Infineon Technologies. Rich Nass is joined by Erik Wood, Infineon’s Senior Director of Microcontroller Cryptography and Product Security, and the two discuss quantum computing and how the experts at Infineon are working to keep systems secure.

But first, Ken and I engage in some rapid-fire questions regarding a recent story on Embedded Computing Design about robotic telesurgery, featuring Stéphane Lavallé, a serial entrepreneur of startups and pioneer in surgical robotics, and Jim Hirsch, VP of the North American and EMEA general embedded market at QNX.

Check out the story: https://embeddedcomputing.com/application/healthcare/telehealth-healthcare-iot/the-good-invasion-of-robots