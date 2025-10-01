Embedded Executive: The Same Level of Security Is Needed Whether You Have One Device or Millions | Infineon and CommScope

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

No matter what your end device is, be it a light bulb or a driver’s license, it needs to be secure. I don’t think we need to go through the reasons why it needs to be secure. How you do that is becoming increasingly more difficult. And you may be looking at protecting millions of devices, where each one needs its own unique identity.

To get a handle on how you would do this, at least where you would begin this daunting task, I spoke to two experts: Patrick Carrier, Manager for Secure Solutions at Infineon, and Xin Qiu, Head of Security Solutions at CommScope.

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, they lay out the need and then the process a developer would follow.

