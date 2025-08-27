Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Quantum Cryptography Must Be Part of Your Vocabulary | Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 27, 2025

We’re in the era of quantum computing. That brings with it a lot of great things. But at the same time, it brings some not so good things. Once again, we’re in a race to stay ahead of the bad guys to keep our systems secure. 

Folks like the experts at Infineon are doing what they can to do just that. And the best part is that they are trying to insulate their customers from having to deal with all the different measures that must be put in place. 

Hear from Erik Wood, Infineon’s Senior Director of Microcontroller Cryptography and Product Security, to see if this sounds like a fit for your design. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

