Embedded Executive: Quantum Cryptography Must Be Part of Your Vocabulary | Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We’re in the era of quantum computing. That brings with it a lot of great things. But at the same time, it brings some not so good things. Once again, we’re in a race to stay ahead of the bad guys to keep our systems secure.

Folks like the experts at Infineon are doing what they can to do just that. And the best part is that they are trying to insulate their customers from having to deal with all the different measures that must be put in place.

Hear from Erik Wood, Infineon’s Senior Director of Microcontroller Cryptography and Product Security, to see if this sounds like a fit for your design. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.