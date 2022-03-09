Rambus Accelerates Automotive SoC Design with ASIL-B Certified Embedded Hardware Security Module

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Rambus Inc. announced that the Rambus Root of Trust RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) has received Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) certification per the ISO 26262 international standard.

By integrating the Rambus RT-640 Embedded HSM, automotive SoC makers are able to accelerate the process of achieving functional safety requirements with proven, certified security IP. With certified solutions such as the RT-640 Embedded HSM, chip and device makers can implement security, meet industry-specified requirements, and reduce time to market.

In addition to the RT-640 HSM ASIL-B certification, the Rambus hardware and software development organizations have demonstrated to have the qualification, knowledge, and expertise required for the automotive industry and therefore have been certified to operate in accordance with ISO 26262:2018 standard ASIL-B for development and support processes.

Per the company, the Rambus RT-640 is the first programmable automotive grade Hardware Root of Trust IP solution on the market to reach this certified status. Customers can integrate the RT-640 as-is and focus on their own automotive security application without affecting the RT-640 certificate.

Integrated into an automotive SoC, the ASIL B certified RT-640 silicon IP design provides cryptographic functions, safety mechanisms, and anti-tamper technologies to protect critical automotive electronics and data. This robust cybersecurity solution has been certified by TÜV-SGS 26262 ASIL-B functional safety. The ASIL-B certificate guarantees that all safety mechanisms are implemented and verified correctly, meet and exceed the required safety integrity levels, and are supported with the ISO 26262 required evidence.

The certified RT-640 Embedded HSM key features include:

Fully programmable, purpose-built security processor with hardware enforced security and privilege levels;

High-performance cryptographic accelerators for RSA, ECC, AES, HMAC, and SHA-2;

NIST SP 800-90 compliant random bit generator;

Hardware enforced security with protection from side channel and tampering attacks;

ASIL-B safety mechanisms in the HW and SW implementation.

For more information, visit: https://www.rambus.com/security/root-of-trust/rt-640/.