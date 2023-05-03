Swissbit Introduces New iShield Key Pro

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BRONSCHHOFEN, SWITZERLAND. Swissbit is expanding its range of hardware security keys with the iShield Key Pro, which provides secure password-free, phishing-resistant authentication and protection of online accounts. Alongside FIDO2, the stick also supports HOTP (Hash-Based One-Time-Password) to enable automatic fallback to a compliant authentication method, enabling use in offline and remote access circumstances where FIDO2 is not available.

iShield Key Pro features an NFC interface on top of USB Type-A, and is packaged in a waterproof, industrial-grade plastic shell, making it suitable for enterprise IT applications, security extensions of existing web-based services, and more. iShield Key Pro is designed for the extended operating temperature range from -25 °C to 70 °C and allows storage of up to 32 passkeys for password-free website login.

With iShield Key Pro, online accounts and web services can be properly safeguarded against threats like phishing, social engineering attacks, or account takeovers. In addition to support for all FIDO2/WebAuthn- and U2F-compatible websites and services, HOTP is also included in the functional scope. The event-based method, which secures two-factor authentication (2FA) for web services that do not support WebAuthn, combines a private key and a counter-based one-time password. Moreover, HOTP can be applied in situations when users do not have Internet connectivity, such as offline application scenarios.

The iShield Key Pro also includes PIV functionality, which uses a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and the PKCS #11 cryptographic standard to store digital certificates and private keys. PIV is an open standard widely used in industry and by government agencies for authentication, digital signatures, encryption, and physical access credentials. HOTP and PIV configuration is possible with a free management tool.

For more information, visit https://www.swissbit.com/en/company/news-press/swissbit-introduces-ishield-key-pro/.