Digi DAL OS Solutions Gain FIPS 140-3 Validation for Government and Regulated Industries
April 16, 2026
News
Digi International publicized an advancement in device security with the validation of FIPS 140-3 cryptographic modules across its portfolio of solutions based on the Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL) operating system including Digi EX, IX and TX Cellular Routers, Digi Connect IT Console Servers, Digi Connect EZ Serial Device and Terminal Servers, and Digi AnywhereUSB USB Over IP. According to the press release, Digi is the first provider of cellular connectivity solutions to achieve FIPS 140-3 validation without specialized SKUs.
“Security is foundational to everything we deliver at Digi,” said Landon Reese, Vice President of Product Management at Digi International. “Achieving FIPS 140-3 validation — and doing so as the first provider in the cellular connectivity space — demonstrates our continued leadership in secure IoT infrastructure. Our customers depend on us to protect critical data and communications, and this milestone ensures they remain ahead of evolving regulatory and threat landscapes.”
Digi’s FIPS 140-3 validated implementation is integrated across its cellular routers and infrastructure devices powered by DAL OS allowing users to meet government and regulated industry requirements for data protection, encryption, and authentication.
Advantages:
NIST-Validated Cryptography
- Digi has successfully completed validation under the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP)
Next-Generation Security Architecture
- Built on modern cryptographic frameworks aligned with current NIST guidance
Comprehensive Product Coverage
- FIPS 140-3 validation is available across Digi’s DAL OS-based portfolio, including Enterprise (EX), Industrial (IX) and Transportation (TX) cellular routers, as well as infrastructure and connectivity solutions
Seamless Deployment
- FIPS functionality can be enabled through simple configuration
Future-Ready Compliance
- Aligns customers with the latest federal security requirements as FIPS 140-2 approaches sunset, ensuring long-term compliance
Digi’s FIPS 140-3 validated solutions are designed to support a wide range of critical applications, including government and defense communications, public safety and emergency services, transportation and smart infrastructure, utilities and energy, healthcare, and financial services. Combining enhanced cryptographic security with Digi Remote Manager for centralized device management, Digi supports a complete, secure-by-design IoT connectivity platform.
For more information, visit digi.com.