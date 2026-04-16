Digi DAL OS Solutions Gain FIPS 140-3 Validation for Government and Regulated Industries

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

“Security is foundational to everything we deliver at Digi,” said Landon Reese, Vice President of Product Management at Digi International. “Achieving FIPS 140-3 validation — and doing so as the first provider in the cellular connectivity space — demonstrates our continued leadership in secure IoT infrastructure. Our customers depend on us to protect critical data and communications, and this milestone ensures they remain ahead of evolving regulatory and threat landscapes.”

Digi’s FIPS 140-3 validated implementation is integrated across its cellular routers and infrastructure devices powered by DAL OS allowing users to meet government and regulated industry requirements for data protection, encryption, and authentication.

Advantages:

NIST-Validated Cryptography

Digi has successfully completed validation under the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP)

Next-Generation Security Architecture

Built on modern cryptographic frameworks aligned with current NIST guidance

Comprehensive Product Coverage

FIPS 140-3 validation is available across Digi’s DAL OS-based portfolio, including Enterprise (EX), Industrial (IX) and Transportation (TX) cellular routers, as well as infrastructure and connectivity solutions

Seamless Deployment

FIPS functionality can be enabled through simple configuration

Future-Ready Compliance

Aligns customers with the latest federal security requirements as FIPS 140-2 approaches sunset, ensuring long-term compliance

Digi’s FIPS 140-3 validated solutions are designed to support a wide range of critical applications, including government and defense communications, public safety and emergency services, transportation and smart infrastructure, utilities and energy, healthcare, and financial services. Combining enhanced cryptographic security with Digi Remote Manager for centralized device management, Digi supports a complete, secure-by-design IoT connectivity platform.

For more information, visit digi.com.