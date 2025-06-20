Embedded Computing Design

ISO 9001 Certified: Solid Sands Strengthens Position in Safety-Critical Markets

June 20, 2025

Image Credit: Solid Sands

Solid Sands revealed its accomplishment of attaining ISO 9001 certification thanks to real work put in by the entirety of the Solid Sands team. The achievement adheres to the company’s dedication to supporting innovative services and superior products.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the collective effort of each department within Solid Sands,” said Marianne Damstra, CEO of Solid Sands. “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed their time, knowledge and expertise to achieving this significant milestone. With ISO 9001 under our belt, there’s no limit to what we can achieve together as a team.”

The compliance establishes Solid Sands proficiency for proving results that meet customers' needs while consistently innovating protocols. With this achievement, Solid Sands has again showed that it is a trusted supplier in the safety-critical and semiconductor industries.

Elisa Costantino, Quality Management Representative at Solid Sands, commented, “We’ve always believed in our unique way of working, and this certification is a proud confirmation of our innovative working environment. It reflects the high standards we set for ourselves and our focus on delivering superior quality in everything we do. We will continuously seek opportunities for improvement, always aligning with our core values, as detailed in our leadership guidelines. By doing so, we will continue to demonstrate our dedication to excellence and long-term customer satisfaction.”

For more information, visit www.solidsands.nl

