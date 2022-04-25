Embedded Computing Design

Renesas and AVL Software and Functions Collaborate on Customer Support for Functional Safety to Develop Automotive ECUs That Comply with ISO 26262

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 25, 2022

News

Renesas and AVL Software and Functions Collaborate on Customer Support for Functional Safety to Develop Automotive ECUs That Comply with ISO 26262

Renesas and AVL announced their collaboration to deliver customer support for the development of electronic control units (ECUs) that comply with the ISO 26262 international standard for automotive functional safety.

Under this collaboration, AVL will provide comprehensive support for the development of complex and specialized functional safety systems for Renesas' automotive customers.

It has become a challenge to efficiently develop complex advanced ADAS/automated driving (AD) systems that comply with functional safety standards. Renesas provides automotive R-Car System on Chips (SoCs), RH850 automotive control microcontrollers (MCUs), power management ICs (PMICs), and software solutions that support levels ASIL B to ASIL D of ISO26262. However, to meet functional safety standards, the entire ECU system must be compliant, not just the semiconductor devices. Therefore, even with the use of R-Car and RH850 that meet the functional safety requirements, ISO 26262 compliant ECU development requires in depth system level expertise.

AVL has a proven track record of supporting the development of ISO 26262 compliant ECUs from both hardware and software perspectives. Through this collaboration, Renesas customers can leverage the sophisticated safety solutions of Renesas components, and benefit from AVL's expert support for functional safety, enabling reduced development time for ISO 26262-compliant ECUs. 

“With the proliferation of ADAS/AD, the number of ECUs that need to support functional safety is only going to increase,” said Dirk Geyer, Director Functional Safety and Cyber Security at AVL. “AVL can provide both hardware and software support for various levels of safety, including advanced support such as customized FMEDA and product-specific failure rate analysis. We look forward to providing comprehensive, global support to Renesas customers.” 

For more information, visit: https://www.renesas.com/software-tool/safety-support-program-consultancy-r-car-automotive-applications.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Debug & Test
Keysight Technologies Delivers High Performance Vector Signal Generator for Wideband Multichannel mmWave Applications

April 26, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Apacer at embedded world: Hall 1, Booth 439

April 21, 2022

MORE
Storage
Image Provided by Winbond Electronics
Winbond Proceeds with More DDR3 SDRAM Production

April 25, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Nuclei Studio IDE Now Available with SEGGER’s emRun Runtime Library for RISC-V

April 22, 2022

MORE