Toradex and QNX Partner to Streamline ISO 10218 Compliance for Industrial Robotics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Toradex

Horw, Switzerland. Toradex is partnering with QNX to aid manufacturers in meeting the rigorous demands of the ratified ISO 10218 standard for industrial robotics safety. The new ISO 10218-1 and 10218-2 standards introduce more demanding frameworks for safety, including complete risk assessments, stricter verification of safety functions, better conventions for human-robot collaboration, and integrated cybersecurity procedures. Compliance requires achieving IEC 61508 SIL 3 rating.

“Robot safety can no longer be bolted on after deployment,” added Daniel Lang, CMO at Toradex.” By combining QNX’s safety-certified RTOS with our scalable and reliable hardware, we deliver a robust platform that enables manufacturers to develop certifiable robotic and unmanned systems more rapidly and efficiently.”

Benefits of the Collaboration:

Investment into QNX SDP 8.0 support

Simplified ISO 10218 Compliance

QNX OS for Safety delivers fault isolation, high determinism, and robust security

QNX and Toradex are collaborating across scalable hardware, from lower to higher-end chips like the Verdin iMX95, with pin- to-pin compatibility

Toradex System on Modules (SoMs) provides dependability, flexibility, and industrial readiness

Developed for human-machine collaboration, not just coexistence

Engineered for Safety-Critical Systems

Ready-to-use QNX Board Support Packages (BSPs) for Toradex hardware streamline development and functional safety certification.

Long-Term Reliability for mission-critical deployments

Current Toradex Hardware Supported by QNX:

“Robotics safety isn't just a compliance checkbox, it’s a core enabler of innovation,” said Grant Courville, SVP Products and Strategy, at QNX. “With our QNX OS for Safety and this collaboration with Toradex, we’re offering a certifiable platform that allows manufacturers to accelerate development while maintaining the highest safety standards. Together, we’re building a foundation of trust for the next generation of collaborative robotics.”

For more information, visit https://www.toradex.com/.