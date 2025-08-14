Toradex and QNX Partner to Streamline ISO 10218 Compliance for Industrial Robotics
August 14, 2025
News
Horw, Switzerland. Toradex is partnering with QNX to aid manufacturers in meeting the rigorous demands of the ratified ISO 10218 standard for industrial robotics safety. The new ISO 10218-1 and 10218-2 standards introduce more demanding frameworks for safety, including complete risk assessments, stricter verification of safety functions, better conventions for human-robot collaboration, and integrated cybersecurity procedures. Compliance requires achieving IEC 61508 SIL 3 rating.
“Robot safety can no longer be bolted on after deployment,” added Daniel Lang, CMO at Toradex.” By combining QNX’s safety-certified RTOS with our scalable and reliable hardware, we deliver a robust platform that enables manufacturers to develop certifiable robotic and unmanned systems more rapidly and efficiently.”
Benefits of the Collaboration:
- Investment into QNX SDP 8.0 support
- Simplified ISO 10218 Compliance
- QNX OS for Safety delivers fault isolation, high determinism, and robust security
- QNX and Toradex are collaborating across scalable hardware, from lower to higher-end chips like the Verdin iMX95, with pin- to-pin compatibility
- Toradex System on Modules (SoMs) provides dependability, flexibility, and industrial readiness
- Developed for human-machine collaboration, not just coexistence
- Engineered for Safety-Critical Systems
- Ready-to-use QNX Board Support Packages (BSPs) for Toradex hardware streamline development and functional safety certification.
- Long-Term Reliability for mission-critical deployments
Current Toradex Hardware Supported by QNX:
- Verdin iMX8M Plus (QNX SDP 8.0 and 7.1)
- Apalis iMX8 (QNX SDP 8.0, 7.1 and 7.0)
- Colibri iMX8X (QNX SDP 7.1 and 7.0)
- Apalis iMX6 (QNX SDP 7.0)
“Robotics safety isn't just a compliance checkbox, it’s a core enabler of innovation,” said Grant Courville, SVP Products and Strategy, at QNX. “With our QNX OS for Safety and this collaboration with Toradex, we’re offering a certifiable platform that allows manufacturers to accelerate development while maintaining the highest safety standards. Together, we’re building a foundation of trust for the next generation of collaborative robotics.”
For more information, visit https://www.toradex.com/.