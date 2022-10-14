How eSIMs Help Distributed Renewable Energy Grids Find their Identity

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Liron Ben Horin, VP of Systems Engineering at OneLayer, to discuss the security vulnerabilities affecting devices connected through 5G and LTE in manufacturing environments, and how OneLayer, a company providing enterprise-grade security to private LTE/5G networks, can help.

Then, I’m highlighting the collaboration between Kigen, an eSIM technology provider, and Energy Web, a global non-profit developing open source solutions that leverage decentralized technologies to promote clean energy. Paul Bradley, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Kigen and Ioannis Vlachos, Commercial Director of EMEA at Energy Web, discuss how their companies are working on an eSIM that will foster the transition toward decentralized digital power grids that support distributed energy resources (DERs).

But first, Brandon and Rich share their opinions on the current state of chip manufacturing. Recent export controls have been put in place by the Biden administration prohibiting certain types of technologies and semiconductor manufacturing tools to be sold to China. Is this a further step toward strengthening the Chips Act?



