More Protection, Less Cost from Upstream Security and BlackBerry

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 06, 2023

Waterloo, Ontario and Herzliya, Israel. BlackBerry Limited is partnering with Upstream Security to leverage its V-XDR platform for telemetry data and edge compute resources from BlackBerry IVY® to expand vSOC (Vehicle Security Operations Centers) with lower costs and added cybersecurity.

"While automakers' Software Defined Vehicle efforts promise to deliver an unprecedented number of new features and capabilities that will revolutionize the in-car experience, in tandem with that connectivity and complexity comes an exposure to risk and vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited for malicious purposes," said Vito Giallorenzo, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry.

Research shows that BlackBerry Ivy, along with optional services, will reduce cloud storage costs up to 97%. The expanded cybersecurity pre-processes data from the vehicle at any location across diverse systems delivering actionable insights to the Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC).

The collaboration provides complete coverage with mitigated attacks ensuring fleet vehicles remain protected from cyberattacks. "We are thrilled to partner with BlackBerry IVY and its cutting-edge in-vehicle solution," said Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream. "Upstream has been a pioneer in leveraging connected-vehicle data to support OEMs and ensure trust and safety by effectively detecting and mitigating cybersecurity risks and attacks. Together with BlackBerry IVY we can help OEMs dramatically optimize connectivity and cloud costs and ensure a comprehensive and long-term 'security-by-design' strategy."

 

