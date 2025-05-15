PQShield Introduces PQPlatform-TrustSys to Support Compliance with Emerging PQC Standards

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

London, United Kingdom. PQShield, launched an updated product suite with the introduction of PQPlatform-TrustSys, a new quantum-safe Root of Trust solution enabling ASIC and FPGA hardware compliance with new PQC standards.

Dr Axel Poschmann, VP of Product at PQShield, commented, “I am excited to introduce PQPlatform-TrustSys to support ASIC and FPGA manufacturers in bringing quantum-safe products to market. This hardware holds a critical role in the global technology supply chain, and by assisting its adoption of post-quantum cryptography, we can help accelerate the overall global transition to quantum security.”

PQPlatform-TrustSys is part of PQShield’s UltraPQ-Suite delivering a range of optimized implementations of PQC for critical use cases. According to the company, it has “three pillars” being ultra fast, ultra secure and ultra small.

Ultra fast delivers high-performance PQC at the core of the network to accelerate new and existing applications in FPGA or ASIC. The PQPerform-Lattice optimizes key encapsulations per second to provide strong latency performance and optimize power consumption. This is ideal for firewalls, routers and HSMs.

PQShield’s ultra secure implementations are enhanced for use in products vulnerable to highly sophisticated attackers. Side channel attack (SCA) and fault injection attack (FIA) resistance are also key for device attestation, when confirming the device has not been tampered with, compromised, or running unauthorized firmware/software. PQPlatform-TrustSys the leading product in this pillar but a range of modular IPs are available to future proof existing security implementations.

Ultra small aids in memory-constrained devices, embedded systems, microcontrollers, and devices that are already deployed, such as energy smart meters and industrial controls. The press release stated that PQShield’s PQCryptoLib-Embedded is the smallest implementation of PQC on the market.

PQPlatform-TrustSys, is designed to help companies attain compliance with cybersecurity regulations with minimal integration time and effort. It offers complete key management by tracking the key’s origin and permission including key revocation allowing the Root of Trust to implement constraints on critical operations and preserve security even if the system is compromised. Key origin and permission attributes are extended to cryptographic accelerators connected to a Private Peripheral Bus.

“I am proud to be launching PQShield’s UltraPQ-Suite to help the supply chain on this journey. Our ultra secure, ultra fast and ultra small products address the major challenges manufacturers face when choosing an implementation of PQC, enabling them to more easily protect the next generation of devices and digital infrastructure that reaches the market,” ends Ali El Kaafarani, founder and CEO of PQShield.

For more information, visit pqshield.com.