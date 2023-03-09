The Road to embedded world '23: Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, asvin

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

asvin will be located in hall 3 booth 325 during embedded world 2023 providing guidance and information to the upcoming EU NIS 2 Regulation and its effects on small and medium sized companies, that become part of critical infrastructure.

asvin BeeHive

Manage all your cybersecurity tasks on one central place, to secure your software supply chain

As a business operating critical or safety-relevant IoT applications or connected devices such as automotive, energy, and industry 4.0, you understand the importance of controlling and analyzing security procedures and management for the software running on your products.

This can be a complex task, especially when dealing with complex software supply chains and n-Tier supplier ecosystems over the entire lifecycles of devices. Thats where asvin comes in.

asvin supports vendors and operators like you in fulfilling regulatory cybersecurity requirements and maintaining integrity, trust, and transparency in your software-related processes and pipelines.

Its solution is built on a distributed ledger-based technology. This allows you to record software bill of materials, track and trace all software-related processes, and document them in a regulatory compliant manner.

Additionally, asvin also provide novel graph tools for software supplier risk analytics to help you make informed decisions.

So, what is BeeHive?

asvin BeeHive is your central cybersecurity management system (CSMS) where all the strands come together. In a clear and user-friendly dashboard, you can control, manage, and monitor all tools and tasks, giving you complete visibility and control to secure your software supply chain, CI/CD pipelines, and update-processes.

And finally, it is also the home of your complete account, where you can manage the asvin services you booked.

For more information, visit www.asvin.io.