Unlocking CylanceMDR and the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 24, 2024

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we're joined by Sriram Krishnan, BlackBerry's Head of Product Management, to discuss CylanceMDR, their AI-powered managed detection and response solution. We’ll explore how its XDR architecture enhances security by seamlessly integrating with existing tools, enabling more efficient threat detection and response.

Tolly Report on BlackBerry’s CylanceENDPOINT

Later, Rich sits down with Marcelo Williams, Global Senior Director at Infineon Technologies, to discuss the fast-approaching era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and their impact on the automotive industry.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I will recap Embedded World North America, highlighting standout sessions, hands-on workshops, and the winners of our Best-in-Show awards. If you missed it, we’ve got you covered!

 
