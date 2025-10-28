The Road to embedded world North America: Emproof Nyx Live Demo Shows Real Attacker Tools in Action

Image Credit: Emproof Visitors to embedded world North America have a chance to stop by Booth 7076 to visit with Emproof experts (Brian Kelly, CEO, and Dr. Nils Albartus, Technical Solutions Director) and view a live Emproof Nyx demonstration focusing on ARM and RISC-V boards. The exhibit will explain how unprotected firmware can be disassembled in seconds, while Emproof-protected binaries are hardened significantly against analysis. The demo uses common attacker tools like Ghidra, for a real-world look at what works and what doesn’t.

According to the company, the demo will illustrate the practical impact of binary-level protection, showing how embedded software can be secured against analysis and exploitation while maintaining near-normal performance. By concentrating on this often-overlooked layer of protection, Emproof aims to shift the embedded security conversation from best-practice checklists to real-world resilience.

“Many OEMs already follow strong security practices but are still at risk,” says Brian Kelly, CEO at Emproof. “We’re at Embedded World to help teams see where those gaps appear and how they can close them without changing their hardware, reworking their codebase, or slowing down development.”

Conference Session:

Dr. Nils Albartus, Emproof’s Technical Solutions Director presents “Why Embedded Security Fails — and What to Do About It” (Wednesday, Nov 5, 3:25 p.m.). The discourse will discuss real attack vectors, failed assumptions, and practical guidance for embedded teams on defending their software.

Gain Insights Into:

How attackers target binaries and proprietary algorithms

How to integrate security protections without major redesigns

Approaches to protecting cryptographic keys, licensing mechanisms, and runtime behaviour

Compliance considerations under emerging regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act and U.S. Cyber Trust Mark

For more information, visit emproof.com/embedded-world-north-america.

