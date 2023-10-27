Embedded Computing Design

You're Going to Get Hacked — Stay Cyber Resilient

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 27, 2023

You're Going to Get Hacked — Stay Cyber Resilient

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re discussing cyber resiliency with Eric Sivertson, VP of Security at Lattice Semiconductor, specifically highlighting how organizations can benefit from implementing a personalized data security plan, and how FPGAs can help. 

Next, Rich and Vin are back with a DevTalk discussing the difference between emulation and simulation, and Vin deep dives into the background of how these meanings came to be.

But first, The Insiders are here to talk about our recent and upcoming trips. Rich is back from visiting Infineon, NVIDIA, and Synaptics, and Ken is headed to the RISC-V Summit. 

 
