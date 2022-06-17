Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners: Development Tools & Operating Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Development Tools & Operating Systems category:

ADLINK presents a COM HPC-based Ampere Altra workstation that is Arm SystemReady SR-certified.

ADLINK COM HPC Ampere Altra Developer Platform is available in a variety of configurations, including 32/64/80-cores.The Ampere Altra development system is based on an Ampere Altra SoC, using the Arm Neoverse N1 platform, designed to empower developers with the combination of server-class computational prowess and extreme scalability. The system supports up to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores, 2.6GHz, and has a power demand of a mere 150W TDP.

FoundriesFactory is a unique Edge Platform-as-a-Service (EPaaS) that reinvents IoT by delivering a secure, customizable Linux-based platform with fleet management services.

Our open-source Linux microPlatform interfaces to any cloud and supports market leading microprocessors, SBCs and SoMs, enabling developers to focus on containerized applications, without having to worry about the software platform and operating system. Built with Yocto, it uses best industry practices for security and incremental OTA updates. FoundriesFactory includes a cloud-based DevSecOps platform, reducing the cost of developing, testing, deploying and maintaining secure devices throughout their service life.

VisualSim Antenna Designer is a datasheet-driven antenna simulation platform for communication system feasibility, evaluate antenna response to real-life scenarios and compare antennas for an application.

VisualSim Antenna Designer can be used by RF Architects, communication designers, and system engineers to evaluate the antenna as a component or in the context of a complete communication system behavior (protocol, baseband, RF, antenna, and channel). Antenna evaluation can be performed by varying the frequency, distances between antennas, signal strength, path loss, RF gain, multi-antenna scenarios, and channel types. Designers can use this software with limited knowledge of Electromagnetics, Antenna Theory and Radio Frequency.