Embedded Computing Design

Can C Shake Off the Rust? And a Hike into the Metaverse

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

July 21, 2022

Can C Shake Off the Rust? And a Hike into the Metaverse

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Associate Editor,  Tiera Oliver, is joined by Michel Chabroux, Senior Director of Product Management at Wind River Systems, to discuss the evolution of embedded and safety-critical operating systems, and how containers and newer programming languages like Rust are affecting that transformation.
 

 

 

Then, Brandon journeys into one of the Insiders’ favorite places — the metaverse, in the first installment of a 7-part series detailing the potential ins and outs of the metaverse.

But first, Brandon and Rich explore an ongoing conflict between new, increasingly popular programming languages like Rust and classics like C. With massive industry players like Microsoft and Linux supporting Rust, will the long history be enough to keep C relevant, or will developers choose to throw out the old in favor of the new?

 

