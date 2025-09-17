Embedded Executive: Manual Vs. Automated Code Generation | TeleCANesis

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

September 17, 2025

We’ve done podcasts in the past that discussed automating your code documentation. But we haven’t touched much on automating the code generation itself until now. 

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Jonathan Hacker, the Founder and CTO of TeleCANesis, and that’s exactly what they do. We got into the issues of why automated coding is better than manual coding. Then we had a very interesting discussion about why you shouldn’t consider AI for code generation, at least not yet.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

