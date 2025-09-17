Embedded Executive: Manual Vs. Automated Code Generation | TeleCANesis

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

We’ve done podcasts in the past that discussed automating your code documentation. But we haven’t touched much on automating the code generation itself until now.

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Jonathan Hacker, the Founder and CTO of TeleCANesis, and that’s exactly what they do. We got into the issues of why automated coding is better than manual coding. Then we had a very interesting discussion about why you shouldn’t consider AI for code generation, at least not yet.