IAR Systems Brings Low-Code State Machine Design Solution to Linux

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

IAR Systems announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.

State machines and low-code development can be used as a common language for everyone in the team to understand and more efficiently build complex designs together. IAR Visual State is made specifically for embedded systems, allowing developers to use state machines in an intuitive way. The solution enables teams to graphically design state machines and generate C, C++, C# or Java source code for embedded systems as well as smartphone or desktop applications, speeding up time to prototype.

With IAR Visual State, developers can graphically develop Java and C# applications in the same environment as C/C++ applications, dramatically reducing the risk of accidentally creating differences in functions as well as simplifying maintenance when developing systems containing both embedded and mobile or desktop applications. IAR Visual State also enables developers to perform simulation and validation at the same time for the different variants of the application, ensuring high-quality code and efficient project management, as well as reduce the time spent on the implementation of designs, shortening the time to market. In addition, functional safety standards, for example the IEC 61508, recommends state machines as one design method to meet higher Safety Integrity Levels (SIL) levels.

For more information, visit: www.iar.com/visualstate.