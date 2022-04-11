Embedded Computing Design

IAR Systems Brings Low-Code State Machine Design Solution to Linux

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 11, 2022

News

IAR Systems Brings Low-Code State Machine Design Solution to Linux

IAR Systems announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.

State machines and low-code development can be used as a common language for everyone in the team to understand and more efficiently build complex designs together. IAR Visual State is made specifically for embedded systems, allowing developers to use state machines in an intuitive way. The solution enables teams to graphically design state machines and generate C, C++, C# or Java source code for embedded systems as well as smartphone or desktop applications, speeding up time to prototype.

With IAR Visual State, developers can graphically develop Java and C# applications in the same environment as C/C++ applications, dramatically reducing the risk of accidentally creating differences in functions as well as simplifying maintenance when developing systems containing both embedded and mobile or desktop applications. IAR Visual State also enables developers to perform simulation and validation at the same time for the different variants of the application, ensuring high-quality code and efficient project management, as well as reduce the time spent on the implementation of designs, shortening the time to market. In addition, functional safety standards, for example the IEC 61508, recommends state machines as one design method to meet higher Safety Integrity Levels (SIL) levels.

For more information, visit: www.iar.com/visualstate.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Automotive
AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) and Khronos Announce Collaboration on Acceleration Standards for Software-Defined Vehicles

April 11, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by IDTechEx
5G: The Market GaN Needs, Discussed by IDTechEx

April 8, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Intel
High-Performance Toolkit for Deep Learning Inference

April 4, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by NXP Semiconductors
NXP Releases Its New Certified EdgeLock Secure Authenticator 

April 1, 2022

MORE