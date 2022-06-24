IAR Systems Enables Visual Studio Code Extensions to Meet Developer Demands

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Supported by Microsoft, IAR Systems is now providing its embedded expertise and software solutions to developers using Visual Studio Code worldwide. The launch is in response to market demands and will help professionals accelerate development workflows.

IAR Systems and Azure RTOS have delivered product integration, including the Azure RTOS ThreadX kernel integration in the IAR Embedded Workbench debugger. This state-of-the-art debugger integration with Microsoft’s Embedded Tools extension includes the ability to view all Azure RTOS ThreadX objects, set thread-specific breakpoints, view suspended thread's call stacks, and view the unique execution profile and performance monitoring features in Azure RTOS ThreadX. The new IAR Systems’ extensions bring the same high level and integration capabilities to the Visual Studio Code community. In addition, this gives IoT developers a seamless development experience from prototyping to delivered product, enabling a fully GitHub-based automated development workflow.

The Visual Studio Code extensions from IAR Systems are compatible with all the latest versions of IAR Embedded Workbench, and IAR Build Tools. In addition, the extensions can be used for other build systems, such as CMake, source control, and versioning extensions like GitHub.

For more information, visit: www.iar.com/vscode.