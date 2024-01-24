Vector Proves Reliable with its ISO 26262 Certified Software

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Stuttgart, Germany. Vector introduced its new high availibility MICROSAR compatible ISO 26262 certified software solution. MICROSAR combined with the software upgrade proves to be reliable in autonomous driving and x-by-wire systems. For demanding autonomous driving applications, MICROSAR High Availability assures a deterministic Worst Case Execution Time (WCET).

“Our basic software meets the most demanding requirements of fully self-driving vehicles, x-by-wire applications, and other mission-critical applications outside the automotive industry. We offer our customers an already available solution for the reliable operation of increasingly complex systems, particularly in the Software-Defined Vehicle," said Dr. Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector.

Engineers gain the capability to design fault detectable systems with the reliability of meeting ISO 26262. Ideal applications include sensor/actuator ECUs and runtime software for the high-performance needs of ADAS.

