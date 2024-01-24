Embedded Computing Design

Vector Proves Reliable with its ISO 26262 Certified Software

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 24, 2024

News

Stuttgart, Germany. Vector introduced its new high availibility MICROSAR compatible ISO 26262 certified software solution. MICROSAR combined with the software upgrade proves to be reliable in autonomous driving and x-by-wire systems. For demanding autonomous driving applications, MICROSAR High Availability assures a deterministic Worst Case Execution Time (WCET).

“Our basic software meets the most demanding requirements of fully self-driving vehicles, x-by-wire applications, and other mission-critical applications outside the automotive industry. We offer our customers an already available solution for the reliable operation of increasingly complex systems, particularly in the Software-Defined Vehicle," said Dr. Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector.

Engineers gain the capability to design fault detectable systems with the reliability of meeting ISO 26262. Ideal applications include sensor/actuator ECUs and runtime software for the high-performance needs of ADAS.

For more information, visit vector.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

