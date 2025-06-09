Book Release: Embedded Real-Time Operating System Design - RTOS.X: Theory, Analysis, Performance and Portability

Image Credit: GPS Engineering Consulting

Greg Semeraro, an embedded and real-time system professional, released Embedded Real-Time Operating System Design, a complete examination of the theory, analysis, performance, portability, and implementation of RTOS.X. Four diverse hardware platforms are included providing various architectures to evaluate.

According to the press release, readers will explore hardware setup, interrupt processing, context switching, inter-process communication, priority inheritance, as well as testing and performance analysis of the RTOS.



Embedded Real-Time Operating System Design is now available from GPS Engineering Consulting, LLC in softcover and PDF versions.

Free evaluation copies are available to qualified instructors.