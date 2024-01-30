congatec is Taking Hypervisor to x86 COMs and ew 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: congatec

Deggendorf, Germany. congatec is including the firmware integrated Hypervisor in all new x86 COMs aimed at streamlining real-time virtualization for system consolidation. The solution makes it easier to save money and reduce individual systems while also reducing size, weight, and power (SWaP).

OEMs can now consolidate real-time and non-real-time critical applications simultaneously on a single x86 COM. Platforms can run on an individual core, set of cores, with I/Os including PCIe, Ethernet, USB. Operational management of a singular OS does not effect others.

“Consolidation will become significantly easier with the hypervisor directly included. The ability to simultaneously run multiple operating systems, including real-time operating systems, and have them all run at maximum efficiency, will be a major differentiator for our customers,” said Andreas Bergbauer, Manager Solution Management at congatec.

An optional add-on enables nested virtualization with container and virtual machine (VM) support. OS compatibility includes Microsoft Windows 10 and 11, Debian, Ubuntu, VxWorks, Xenomai, TenAsys Intime distributed RTOS, QNX Neutrino, Real-Time Linux, and other operating systems are available upon request.

“Our modules will be more application-ready than any competing solution, OEMs will be able to reduce their NRE, and they will get to market faster. It has never been easier to leverage the benefits of system consolidation as with our Hypervisor-on-Module,” ends Bergbauer.

Visit congatec in Hall 3 at Stand 241 during embedded world 2024 from April 9-11.

For more information, visit congatec.com.