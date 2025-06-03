Embedded Computing Design

Lauterbach Expands TRACE32 Capabilities with PX5 RTOS Collaboration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 03, 2025

Image Credit: Lauterbach

Lauterbach released information that its TRACE32 development tools now collaborate with the PX5 RTOS. Support includes access to the PX5 RTOS internal structures and data allowing a better definition of chip resources for seamless design management.

Lauterbach’s TRACE32 tools enable streamline debugging from application-level code down to device drivers. Developers can analyze OS constructs such as threads and queues. The TRACE32 PowerView software delivers functional objectives including OS task scheduling analysis and real-time analysis functions, including symbolic function call trace and detailed performance analysis functions.)

“If you can’t see it, you can’t fix it!” said Bill Lamie, President and CEO, PX5. “Lauterbach is a leader in helping developers to understand, debug and optimize their embedded devices. With PX5 RTOS developers now having the full power of TRACE3, they can more quickly and easily evolve their applications.”

For more information, visit http://www.lauterbach.com/

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

