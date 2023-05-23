Embedded Computing Design

McObject Announces the Release of eXtremeDB/rt 1.2

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 23, 2023

News

McObject Announces the Release of eXtremeDB/rt 1.2

McObject® announced eXtremeDB®/rt 1.2, the latest release of its seminal embedded database management system for hard real-time systems.

New features found in eXtremeDB/rt 1.2 are:

  • Support for Asymmetric MultiProcessing (AMP) architecture systems, which possess two CPUs of differing architecture, usually execute different operating systems (e.g., INTEGRITY® and Linux), and possess a large amount of memory shared by the CPUs that can be used for an in-memory database available to both CPUs.
  • Hard real-time performance counters and a micro-web server with a REST API used to attach a GUI dashboard to visualize the counters.
  • Online backup
  • Support for the latest RTOS releases including Nucleus™, Azure RTOS (ThreadX), VxWorks®, MICROSAR, INTEGRITY, and others.

Among the new platforms supported is the NXP® i.MX 8 QuadMax and QuadPlus MCUs, which combine Cortex M cores for real-time tasks, and Cortex A for low-latency multi-processing. The MCUs are capable of running different operating systems (e.g., FreeRTOS™ on the M core and Linux on the A cores), with memory shared between the sides. eXtremeDB/rt support for these platforms includes a custom synchronization implementation for in-memory database sharing between the sides.

Steven Graves, CEO of McObject, says "This new release includes several important new features that make eXtremeDB/rt an even better choice for real-time systems. With its support more target platforms and RTOS, the range of real-time systems that can benefit from eXtremeDB/rt has been greatly expanded. eXtremeDB/rt is the most powerful and reliable embedded database system available, and the only one offering support for hard real-time transactions.""

The full list of supported platforms can be found at https://www.mcobject.com/supported-real-time-operating-systems/

For more information, visit: www.mcobject.com

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Analog & Power
WePower's New EHG Wireless Panel Switch Brings Energy Harvesting to IoT Development

May 19, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: BG Networks
BG Networks Announces Launch of CRATE Remote Penetration Testing Platform for Automotive ECUs

May 23, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Microchip
Microchip's USBs Offer Two-Channel Solution for High-Speed Data Signals

May 23, 2023

MORE
IoT
Best in Show Winners at Automate 2023

May 22, 2023

MORE