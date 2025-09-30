Peridio’s Avocado OS Demo Highlights Seamless Edge AI Migration Across Qualcomm and Nvidia Hardware

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Peridio

London, United Kingdom. During Microelectronics UK 2025, Peridio demonstrated its free, open-source Avocado OS and highlighted its capabilities to accelerate development for Linux platform-based edge AI devices.

Justin Schneck, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Peridio, offered, “Embedded developers have always been caught in a dilemma - either choose a packaged Linux distro which you can get to work with in a heartbeat, but which is difficult to scale and secure in volume production, or build your own security-hardened, scalable distro, and grapple with the full-spectrum difficulty of working with the Yocto Project. Now the Avocado OS platform resolves the dilemma - and the demo at Microelectronics UK allows developers to look under the hood.”

Visitors witnessed an edge AI application built on the Avocado OS, an embedded Linux distribution, and running on a Qualcomm Dragonwing QCM6490 chipset. Also available was the same application leveraging an Nvidia Jetson Orin AI processor module.

The side-by-side demonstrations prove the ease of the Avocado OS seamless migration of Linux based applications from one hardware target to another while also being security-hardened and scalable for bulk production.

Being built on a composable architecture allows the Avocado OS to organize functionality into distinct layers. According to the press release, the core OS layer offers an immutable, secure foundation, while extension layers enable the addition of functional modules without compromising system integrity.

Key Features:

Immutable and deterministic runtimes

Fault tolerance

Modular update mechanisms

Simplified secure boot implementation

Full disk encryption

Boot modes for manufacturing, recovery, and testing

Live NFS-mounted extensions which allow code changes to be reflected instantly on target hardware without lengthy rebuilds or flashing cycles

For more information, peridio.com.